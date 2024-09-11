Neil Gaiman has reportedly offered to step down from the third and final season of the Prime Video fantasy drama Good Omens in light of multiple women accusing him of sexual assault.

As first reported by Deadline, the author — who serves as showrunner, producer and writer on the show — has apparently told producers and Amazon that he's willing to step away from this last instalment of Good Omens, the Michael Sheen and David Tennant-starring adaptation of the 1990 novel he co-wrote with Terry Pratchett.

Amazon is said to be considering the offer, but no decisions have been made yet. Neither Prime Video nor Gaiman responded to the publication's requests for comment, although Deadline pointed out that this is not the writer admitting to wrongdoing; at least five women — including at least two he was in consensual relationships with — have accused Gaiman of sexual assault in recent months. He denied the allegations following the initial four episodes of Tortoise Media's podcast report, adding that he was "disturbed" by them.

This follows the news that pre-production on Season 3, which Gaiman has previously said was due to begin filming in Scotland in January, had been "paused" amid the allegations. Similarly, Disney+ has paused plans to adapt Gaiman's The Graveyard Book into a feature film, which had been in the works since 2022.