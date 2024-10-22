Marvel's Blade reboot led by Mahershala Ali has once again been delayed.

Multiple outlets report that just over a year from its purported November 7, 2025, release date, Disney has removed the film from the release calendar entirely.

Disney will instead deliver Predator: Badlands, the sixth instalment in that franchise, on November 7.

Variety reports that three untitled Marvel projects have been added to the schedule, with release dates set for February 18, 2028, May 5, 2028, and November 10, 2028.

First announced in 2019, Marvel's Blade reboot was first slated for release in November 2023, only to be rescheduled for September 2024 following the 2022 exit of director Bassam Tariq. This past June, director Yann Demange exited the project.

Marvel Studios chief Kevin Feige has said in past interviews that they've "been trying to crack" the remake, saying, "the most important thing for us is not rushing it, and making sure we are making the right Blade movie."

The Blade film franchise was established in 1998 with Wesley Snipes in the lead role. The sequels Blade II and Blade: Trinity arrived in 2002 and 2004, respectively. Snipes most recently appeared as Blade in this year's Deadpool & Wolverine.