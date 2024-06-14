Director Yann Demange Exits Marvel's 'Blade' Reboot

Marvel's Blade reboot led by Mahershala Ali has suffered another setback with news that Yann Demange will no longer direct the film.

The Wrap reports that Demange's exit from the project was "entirely amicable." The White Boy Rick filmmaker is the second name to exit the Blade reboot's director's chair after Bassam Tariq left the post in 2022.

Ali is reportedly still attached to star as the titular half-human, half-vampire antihero. Upon the film's announcement in 2019, it was reported that Ali called Marvel Studios himself to propose that he play Blade.

The Wrap also cites "an insider with knowledge" who says, "getting Blade right is much more important than getting the film out," with Marvel Studios now aiming to release no more than three films per year.

At this time, the Ali-led Blade is set for release on November 7, 2025.

The Blade film franchise was established in 1998 with Wesley Snipes in the lead role. The sequels Blade II and Blade: Trinity arriving in 2002 and 2004, respectively.