Rumblings of Martin Scorsese's retirement have been greatly exaggerated, with the director sharing he has "more films to make."

Per The Hollywood Reporter, Scorsese dispelled the rumours during a press conference in Italy earlier this week. The director was in Turin to receive the Stella della Mole award from the city's Museum of Cinema Monday (October 7) evening.

"I'm not saying goodbye to cinema at all," Scorsese, 81, said during the press conference. "I still have more films to make, and I hope God gives me the strength to make them."

A Variety report from late September claimed that Scorsese's long-held Frank Sinatra biopic and an adaptation of Shūsaku Endō's 1973 book A Life of Jesus — which he aimed to shoot back to back — had been postponed for 2024.

The outlet cites a source who says the Life of Jesus adaptation is still in development, despite no official cast having been announced.

As for the Sinatra biopic, Variety noted that the film's future remains uncertain without the blessing of the crooner's family. An earlier report from April tied Leonardo DiCaprio and Jennifer Lawrence to the project.

Until details of those projects surface, Variety points to Scorsese's other projects including work with Steven Speilberg on a Cape Fear TV series for Apple TV+, based on the 1991 and 1962 films, an executive-producing Celina Murga's adultery drama The Freshly Cut Grass.