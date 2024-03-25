Kristen Wiig Says She's Not Funny IRL

Kristen Wiig is one of the world's funniest comic actors, having spent years as a Saturday Night Live cast member and starred in films like Bridesmaids and Barb and Star Go to Vista Del Mar. When the cameras aren't rolling, however, Wiig isn't funny, and she says that people have been disappointed to talk to her IRL.

"I'm not the person at a dinner party that will tell this big, elaborate, funny story," she admitted on the latest episode of Conan O'Brien Needs a Friend. "I'm kinda quiet. There have been people who were surprised that that's what I did."

Particularly in her early days on SNL, people were let down to discover that Wiig isn't nearly as funny in her everyday life as she is when the cameras as rolling.

"I've had people interview me that are disappointed," she said. "When I was on SNL, I remember there were a couple interviews. It was the beginning, I was nervous, I hadn't done a lot of interviews and stuff, and I think they were kind of like, 'Huh.' I don't know if they expected me to talk in voices, but I'm also nervous. I think people were like, 'She's not that funny.'"

In other words, if you meet Wiig, don't expect her to be funny. Conan O'Brien on the other hand, is eager to please. "There are people in comedy who are fairly perpetually 'on.' I, sadly, know that I am one, much to the irritation of those around me," he said. "I'll freely do 20 minutes of schtick for anyone if they so desire."

Speaking of Kristen Wiig not being funny, she's currently starring in Apple TV+'s poorly received new drama series Palm Royale.