Conan O'Brien is being honoured as the next recipient of the Mark Twain Prize for American Humor, with the award's presentation to air on Netflix.

The esteemed comedian, writer, podcaster and former late-night host will become the 26th Mark Twain Prize winner at Washington, D.C.'s annual John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts Center gala on March 23. The ceremony will be available for fans to watch on the streaming service at an undisclosed later date.

"For four decades, Conan O'Brien has brought his unique blend of the smart, silly, insightful and hilarious into our homes," Deborah F. Rutter, president of the Kennedy Center, said in a statement. "From Saturday Night Live and The Simpsons — including the unbelievably funny monorail episode — to late night, podcasts, and all things Team Coco, Conan is a master of invention and reinvention, consistently pushing the envelope in search of new comedic heights. I look forward to honouring his immense legacy and enduring impact with an uproarious evening in the concert hall on March 23."

The comedian added, "I am honoured to be the first winner of the Mark Twain Prize recognized not for humour, but for my work as a riverboat pilot." As the 26th recipient, he joins an illustrious list of previous Mark Twain Prize honourees, which includes Adam Sandler, Steve Martin, Will Ferrell, Tina Fey, Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Lorne Michaels, Carol Burnett, Eddie Murphy, Lily Tomlin and more.

O'Brien is also slated to host the 2025 Academy Awards on March 2.