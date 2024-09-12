Harvey Weinstein has been indicted on additional sex crimes charges in New York ahead of a retrial in his 2020 rape conviction.

Per the Associated Press, Assistant District Attorney Nicole Blumberg said in a Manhattan court Thursday that the new indictment charges "Mr. Weinstein with additional crimes" and that multiple accusers are prepared to testify against him.

The indictment will remain under seal until Weinstein is arraigned on the new charges, which could happen as early as September 18.

The disgraced former film mogul was not in court for today's hearing, having been admitted to hospital Monday to recover from emergency surgery.

In April, Weinstein's 2020 conviction on rape and sexual assault charges was overturned, and a new trial was ordered. The retrial is tentatively scheduled to begin November 12.

Weinstein has remained in prison since the reversal, as he serves a 16-year sentence in a separate case in California, where he was convicted in 2022 of rape, forced oral copulation and sexual misconduct.