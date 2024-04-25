Harvey Weinstein's 2020 Rape Conviction Overturned by New York Court

After being granted an appeal in 2022, Harvey Weinstein's 2020 third-degree rape conviction has been overturned by the New York Court of Appeals, as per the Associated Press.

In a 4–3 decision, the court ruled against the case's judge, who let women testify about allegations irrelevant to the case at hand, and had made many "egregious" improper rulings during the #MeToo movement.

"We conclude that the trial court erroneously admitted testimony of uncharged, alleged prior sexual acts against persons other than the complainants of the underlying crimes. The remedy for these egregious errors is a new trial," the court's ruling reads.

It continues: "It is an abuse of judicial discretion to permit untested allegations of nothing more than bad behaviour that destroys a defendant's character but sheds no light on their credibility as related to the criminal charges lodged against them."

While Weinstein's 2020 conviction has been overturned, he is currently still serving 16 years for three other rape charges he was convicted of in 2022. Seventy-year-old Weinstein is also still facing charges in the UK for allegedly sexually assaulting a woman in 1996.