Bryan Cranston is acting as something of an unofficial tourism ambassador for Western Canada, as he's celebrating the region and encouraging everyone to visit once Jasper rebuilds following the recent devastation of its wildfires.

Late last month, Cranston and wife Robin Dearden went travelling in Western Canada to celebrate their 35th wedding anniversary. "Ever been to Western Canada? It's absolutely stunning," Cranston wrote in a post on July 24. "From the metropolitan setting of the vibrant Vancouver, to the Wild West town of Calgary, and all the magnificent scenery of the Canadian National Parks in between."

He ended that post by saying they were taking the train to Jasper the next day. Sadly, that's right around the time a wildfire burned through the town of Jasper, destroying many of the buildings. As of this writing, it's still raging in Jasper National Park.

In a post shared yesterday (August 7), Cranston shared an update about this leg of the trip, saying that the fire happened just after their visit. "Our trip was just before the greater Jasper area was hit with a devastating forest fire," he wrote. "When the area recovers, they will be in great need to get up and running again and welcome tourists back to this glorious part of the world. It's worth the trip."

See Cranston's posts about Vancouver and Jasper below. His next stop on the trip is Alberta's Lake Louise. That region has also been affected by wildfires this summer.