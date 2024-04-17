Brian Cox Rants About 'Napoleon': "It's Terrible"

Even though we gave Ridley Scott's Napoleon a respectable 7/10, not everyone agrees with our humble opinion. Among them is Brian Cox, who's now a Joaquin Phoenix hater thanks to his starring role.

The actor, who becomes more and more like Logan Roy with each passing day, ranted about the film at HistFest on Sunday (April 14). "Terrible. It's terrible. A truly terrible performance by Joaquin Phoenix. It really is appalling. I don't know what he was thinking. I think it's totally his fault and I don't think Ridley Scott helps him," he said [via the Standard].

In fact, Cox is convinced he's pretty tight with someone who would have been a better fit for the role: "I would have played it a lot better than Joaquin Phoenix, I tell you that. You can say it's good drama. No — it's lies."

Planting his ramble into a full-on "old man yells at cloud" moment, he goes on to make fun of Phoenix's name. "I think he's well-named. Joaquin, wackeen, wacky. It's a sort of wacky performance."

All of this is pretty bold for a TERF who starred in a James Bond-themed reality show because he thought it was an actual Bond movie. In the great words of his Succession character, fuck off.