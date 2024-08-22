Ten years to the day his BoJack Horseman premiered via Netflix, creator Raphael Bob-Waksberg has announced he'll return to the streaming giant for a new series.

Today, Netflix announced that "the team behind BoJack Horseman" will launch adult animated series Long Story Short in 2025.

Bob-Waksberg will write, showrun and executive produce the series, which he's working on alongside Michael Eisner's The Tornante Company and animation studio Shadowmachine.

"Long Story Short is an animated comedy about a family over time," a logline for the show reads. "It's about the shared history, the inside jokes, the old wounds. If you've ever had a mother, father, sibling, partner, or child, this is the show for you — and by the way, would it kill you to call them?"

Bob-Waksberg shared with Netflix in a release, "It is legitimately a thrill and an honor to be back doing what I love most: drafting enthusiastic pull quotes for press releases to Hollywood trade publications. Who says you can't go home again?!"

Tuca & Bertie creator Lisa Hanawalt will serve as supervising producer, and will design original art for the series as she did for BoJack Horseman. Details including cast members and release date have yet to be revealed.

BoJack Horseman ran for six seasons between 2014 and 2020, earning widespread acclaim for its subject matter and talented voice cast.

Bob-Waksberg also co-created animated comedy drama Undone for Amazon Prime Video. The show has had two seasons air between 2019 and 2022.