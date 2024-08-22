Raphael Bob-Waksberg
'Bojack Horseman' Creator Returns to Netflix for New Animated Series 'Long Story Short'
PUBLISHED Aug 22, 2024
Ten years to the day his 'BoJack Horseman' premiered via Netflix, creator Raphael Bob-Waksberg has announced he'll return to the streaming...
Here's the Trailer for the Final Episodes of 'BoJack Horseman'
PUBLISHED Jan 15, 2020
The first half of BoJack Horseman's sixth and final season landed on Netflix last October, and we now have a trailer for the rest of the ep...
Aaron Paul Blames Netflix for 'BoJack Horseman' Getting Cancelled
PUBLISHED Sep 30, 2019
Last week, word came that the beloved Netflix series BoJack Horseman will end following its sixth season, which is premiering next month. N...