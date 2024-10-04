The poor students of Abbott are about to get terrorized by the Gang. The Philly-based shows It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia and Abbott Elementary are joining forces to bring together the most depraved and most wholesome sitcoms on TV, respectively.

It's Always Sunny co-creator and star Rob McElhenney teased the melding of timelines on social media yesterday (October 3). On Twitter, he shared a photo of him with Charlie Day and Abbott creator and star Quinta Brunson. He posted another photo of the trio with Danny DeVito, Tyler James Williams and William Stanford Davis on his Instagram story.

Beyond being set in the same city, It's Always Sunny and Abbott Elementary are both owned by the overlords at Disney — Abbott under ABC, Sunny under FX — making the unlikely pairing a little more conceivable.