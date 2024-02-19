comedy streams
Watch Dave Foley Sing with Sloan Onstage in Calgary
PUBLISHED Mar 10, 2023
Concertgoers at Sloan's Calgary stop on their Canadian tour last night (March 9) were treated to some serious CanCon upon the band being jo...
The 'Party Down' Gang Are Back Slinging 'Derves in the Season 3 Trailer
PUBLISHED Jan 26, 2023
Let's get this party started: Season 3 of Starz cult comedy Party Down is set to premiere on February 24. The second season of the series...
Will Ferrell Adds More Cowbell to Son Magnus's First Live Show
PUBLISHED Dec 5, 2022
Christopher Walken notably doesn't fear the reaper, but knows the devastating effects of two words: more cowbell. So hopefully he wasn't pr...
Hamilton's Music and Comedy Scenes Return to the Small Screen with 'This Is the Thing' Season 2
PUBLISHED Sep 16, 2022
Have the TV shows you've been watching as of late just been missing a certain je ne sais quoi? If that absent presence happens to be the ch...
Watch the Trailer for Rob Zombie's PG-rated 'The Munsters' Reboot
PUBLISHED Jul 13, 2022
Last year, it was revealed that goofy, gory metal aficionado turned goofy, gory horror film aficionado Rob Zombie would be facing his final...
See Jamie Foxx and Cowboy Snoop Dogg Team Up to Hunt Vampires in New 'Day Shift' Trailer
PUBLISHED Jul 11, 2022
Netflix has just shared the first trailer for Day Shift, its upcoming vampire-hunting action/horror/comedy starring Jamie Foxx, Dave Franco...
Nathan Fielder Announces 'The Rehearsal' for HBO
PUBLISHED Jun 15, 2022
Last June, it was reported that Nathan Fielder had teamed with HBO for a new comedy series called The Rehearsal, and he's now shared an all...
Check Out the First Teaser Trailer for 'A League of Their Own' Reboot Series
PUBLISHED Jun 7, 2022
The first teaser trailer for Amazon's new A League of Their Own reboot series — helmed by Broad City's Abbi Jacobson and Will Graham — has...