Even Lil Nas X Is Weirded Out by 'The Eric Andre Show'

As the Season 6 premiere of The Eric Andre Show draws nearer, Lil Nas X has been revealed as a special guest in a new teaser for the latest episodes.
For all his own experience in being provocative, if not outright hilarious, it appears even Lil Nas X is a bit unsettled by the happenings of Andre's acclaimed talk show, set to return for "Sexy Season 6" next month.
In the clip below, you'll see Eric Andre pay Lil Nas X's outfit the highest of compliments, before weirding out his guest with a truly horrific desk malfunction and some microphone nerve gas. You'll also want to keep an eye on Andre's co-host, Felipe Esparza.
Find the Lil Nas X teaser and new season trailer below. Season 6 of The Eric Andre Show premieres Sunday, June 4 at midnight ET/PT on Adult Swim.
The new episodes will also welcome guest stars including Jon Hamm, Raven-Symoné, Diplo, Lil Yachty, Rico Nasty, Waka Flocka Flame, Tinashe, Cypress Hill and more.
