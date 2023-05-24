Watch the Trailer for 'I Think You Should Leave with Tim Robinson' Season 3

Just under a week away from the Season 3 premiere of I Think You Should Leave with Tim Robinson, we now have a trailer for the latest crop of episodes.
The nearly two-minute tease packs in multiple instances of Tim Robinson freaking out behind the wheel of a car, someone receiving a people's elbow through a folding table, a dinner party about to veer into disaster and, of course, a whole lot of yelling.
The trailer reveals the return of ITYSL favourites like Sam Richardson, Patti Harrison, Tim Heidecker, Conner O'Malley and Biff Wiff, while new additions to the cast include Jason Schwartzman, Fred Armisen, Ayo Edebiri, Tim Meadows and more.
As previously reported, the third season of I Think You Should Leave arrives on Netflix May 30, with all six episodes landing at once.
Read Exclaim!'s review of Season 1 of I Think You Should Leave, ahead of revisiting our review of Season 2.
I Think You Should Leave is co-created by Robinson and SNL producer Zach Kanin. Last year, it was reported that Robinson and Kanin were at work on a new comedy pilot titled Computer School.
