Handheld Honour Canadian Comic Genius in Their "Leaving Candyland" Video
PUBLISHED Jun 3, 2022
Canadian skate punks Handheld will kickflip back into action this month with their first album in 14 years, and ahead of delivering A Canad...
Tim Heidecker and Kurt Vile Team Up on "Sirens of Titan"
PUBLISHED Jun 2, 2022
Tim Heidecker and Kurt Vile have joined forces on the final cut from the former's forthcoming new album High School, out June 24 on Spacebo...
Bo Burnham Releases 63 Minutes of 'Inside' Outtakes
PUBLISHED May 31, 2022
A year on from delivering his Emmy Award-winning comedy special Inside, Bo Burnham has shared 63 minutes of previously unseen outtake foota...
'The Kids in the Hall' Reboot Saves Room for Dessert in First Sketch
PUBLISHED May 12, 2022
Ahead of returning with their Prime Video reboot of the beloved The Kids in the Hall sketch comedy series tomorrow (May 13), the legendary...
Watch Ziwe Confront Chet Hanks About His Fake Jamaican Accent
PUBLISHED May 12, 2022
The weather is starting to warm up, and you know what that means: it's about to be another white boy summer — at least if Chet Hanks has an...
Tim Heidecker Shares New Song "Punch in the Gut"
PUBLISHED May 4, 2022
Tim Heidecker has shared the latest single from his upcoming album High School, and it's a partial rumination on that tentpole of teenage d...
Watch the First Episode of the 'Aqua Teen Hunger Force' Spinoff Series
PUBLISHED Apr 18, 2022
Nearly a year on from Adult Swim announcing a selection of animated series spinoffs, the first featuring characters from Aqua Teen Hunger F...
Amazon Shares 'The Kids in the Hall' Reboot Trailer, Sets Premiere Date
PUBLISHED Apr 13, 2022
Twelve years later, the beloved sketch comedy series The Kids in the Hall will return with new episodes — and we have our first look at the...