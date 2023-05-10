'The Righteous Gemstones' Sets Season 3 Premiere Date in New Teaser: Watch

Danny McBride's holy, hilarious comedy The Righteous Gemstones returns for its third season this year, and a new teaser has revealed a premiere date.
Following Season 2, in which the Gemstone children came together to protect patriarch Dr. Eli Gemstone (John Goodman) from threats against his life, the Season 3 teaser show the trio of McBride's Jesse Gemstone, Judy Gemstone (Edi Patterson) and Kelvin Gemstone (Adam Devine) taking control (or attempting to) of the megachurch enterprise.
Based on some shots of this tease, Season 3 may end up being "bigger, nastier and crazier" than its predecessor. We also see Steve Zahn as a
God-fearing gun-loving Christian who dismisses the Gemstones as "entertainers" and "charlatans," a racing challenge against another trio of siblings, and the briefest look at Baby Billy's (Walton Goggins) latest gig.
Season 3 of The Righteous Gemstones premieres June 18 on HBO, and will be available to stream on Max. You can watch the first teaser below.
