John Mayer Says 'SNL' Cast Members Always Hurt His Feelings at Parties
PUBLISHED Jan 30, 2024
If you see someone from Saturday Night Live at a party, don't talk to them! That's the takeaway from John Mayer's appearance on Conan...
Ayo Edebiri to Host 'Saturday Night Live'
PUBLISHED Jan 24, 2024
NBC has revealed that Ayo Edebiri will host SNL on February 4.The actor has proven her comedy chops time and time again, recently winning ...
Jon Stewart Returns to ‘The Daily Show’ as Part-Time Host Through Presidential Election
PUBLISHED Jan 24, 2024
Nearly a decade after his departure, Jon Stewart is returning to The Daily Show as an executive producer and part-time host...
George Carlin's Daughter Addresses AI-Generated Comedy Special: "No Machine Will Ever Replace His Genius"
PUBLISHED Jan 12, 2024
George Carlin's daughter has heard the artificial intelligence-generated stand-up set impersonating the late comedy giant, and has deemed i...
Oops, Pete Davidson Was High on Ketamine at Aretha Franklin's Funeral
PUBLISHED Jan 10, 2024
With the several lifetimes that have passed since then, it can be difficult to remember that, in 2018, Pete Davidson attended Aretha Frankl...
Golden Globes Host Jo Koy Responds to Backlash over Taylor Swift, 'Barbie' Jokes: "I Still Loved What I Did"
PUBLISHED Jan 9, 2024
The 2024 Golden Globes have come and gone, but the mass second-hand embarrassment from watching host Jo Koy's jokes fall flat remains. The...
Ayo Edebiri Doesn't Want to Talk About Jeremy Allen White's Calvin Klein Ad
PUBLISHED Jan 8, 2024
Last week, most of the world's men-attracted population ditched their usual type to bond over Jeremy Allen White's steamy Calvin Klein ad....
Conan O'Brien Says His Ghost Will Roam Toronto, Performing Comedy for Canadians
PUBLISHED Dec 28, 2023
Toronto is basically Heaven, according to Conan O'Brien, who says that his vision of the afterlife involves coming to the city so that his...