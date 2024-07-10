comedy news
Ellen DeGeneres Says Her Netflix Special Is the "Last Time You’re Going to See Me"
PUBLISHED Jul 10, 2024
Ellen DeGeneres told an audience on her ongoing standup tour that she's finished with fame after the final stops are filmed for a Netflix...
Great Outdoors Comedy Festival Gets Bill Burr, Russell Peters, Kevin Hart, Gerry Dee for 2024
PUBLISHED Jul 10, 2024
Great Outdoors Comedy Festival will return to multiple cities across North America this summer, with events kicking off this weekend and...
Steve-O Says He's Getting Breast Implants: "My Life Is About to Get Properly Crazy"
PUBLISHED Jul 4, 2024
No one could ever doubt Steve-O's commitment to the bit. He just got a penis tattooed on his face by Post Malone, and now the 'Jackass'...
Martin Mull, Who Played Gene Parmesan on 'Arrested Development,' Has Died
PUBLISHED Jul 2, 2024
Martin Mull — the comedian, musician and actor known for his work on sitcoms like 'Arrested Development,' 'Sabrina the Teenage Witch' and...
Seth Meyers and the Lonely Island Explain the Difference Between 'SNL' Featured Players and Full Cast Members
PUBLISHED Jul 1, 2024
There are two tiers of 'Saturday Night Live' stars: full cast members and featured players. But what exactly is the difference between the...
Watch Post Malone Tattoo a Penis on Steve-O's Face
PUBLISHED Jun 18, 2024
Earlier this month, Steve-O announced that he would celebrate his 50th birthday by having Post Malone tattoo a penis on his face at...
New Tom Green Projects Greenlit at Prime Video
PUBLISHED Jun 13, 2024
At today's Amazon Connected Worlds event in Toronto, Prime Video announced seven new Canadian originals that the studio has greenlit...
John Early Announces 'Now More Than Ever' Album, Fall North American Tour
PUBLISHED Jun 10, 2024
Actor, comedian, writer and producer John Early has announced his debut album, 'Now More Than Ever,' expanding upon his 2023 HBO comedy...