Maya Rudolph says it feels "so much bigger than me" to be returning to SNL next season to play presidential nominee Kamala Harris, telling RuPaul Charles that "I would never have believed you if you'd said, 'Hey one day you're going to be playing the presidential candidate.'"

Charles, who was filling in on Jimmy Kimmel Live! as guest host, interviewed Rudolph last night (August 19), about whether she'd be returning to the show to play Harris.

"Interesting that you brought this up, because no one has asked me," Rudolph joked, before saying, "I've never experienced something like this before in any of the work I've done. This has been such a tremendous, exciting time for me that feels so much bigger than me or anything I've ever done. I've played her on the show already, but the minute it was announced that she was running, I think I was home watching The Bear and it was announced that I'd confirmed doing SNL. I was like, I did what? Everybody's just ready for it."

It was revealed by Deadline in July that Rudolph would return to Saturday Night Live to play Harris. Rudolph moved production of Loot Season 3 to make room for the opportunity.

"To think that I had anything to do with this by association is mind-blowing," Rudolph told Charles. "I spent so many years on SNL watching other people play presidential candidates and thinking there's no one that resembles me in the race. To think that we're here now, and to think that I would ever be close by association, is so incredible."

You can see the interview below.