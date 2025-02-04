Having opened in December 1959 in Chicago — and subsequently launching the careers of comedy legends Dan Aykroyd, John Candy, Eugene Levy and more — comedy institution the Second City is celebrating its 65th year with specially priced tickets for select shows in Toronto, Chicago and New York.

Running until November 20, 2025, GA and Value Thursday night performances in each city will be priced at $19.59.

Second City's Parisa Jalili shared in a release, "For 65 years, our performers, staff, and audiences have built an unparalleled legacy of comedy and connection. This celebration is for everyone who has ever filled our theatres with laughter, and we look forward to welcoming even more comedy lovers into our community."

Tickets are available at each city's box office as well as the Second City's official website.