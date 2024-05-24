comedy news
Jerry Seinfeld Says the "Extreme Left" and "P.C. Crap" Are Killing TV Comedy
PUBLISHED Apr 29, 2024
Jerry Seinfeld is throwing the toaster into the bathtub amid his press tour for 'Unfrosted,' his movie about Pop-Tarts. After recently...
Seth MacFarlane Doesn't See Any Reason to End 'Family Guy': "People Still Love It"
PUBLISHED Apr 17, 2024
'Family Guy' is 22 seasons — certifiably balls — deep, and it doesn't show any signs of stopping. In a new 'Los Angeles Times' interview...
Kevin Hart Joins Edmonton's Great Outdoors Comedy Festival
PUBLISHED Apr 16, 2024
The Great Outdoors Comedy Festival has made another major addition to its Edmonton lineup, announcing that Kevin Hart will join in its...
The 'Scary Movie' Franchise Is Being Rebooted
PUBLISHED Apr 11, 2024
Over a decade on from the fifth (and seemingly final) 'Scary Movie' film hitting the big screen, the horror spoof film franchise will now...
Comedy Film from Kendrick Lamar, 'South Park' Creators Set for 2025 Release
PUBLISHED Apr 11, 2024
In 2022, it was revealed that Kendrick Lamar was at work on a new comedy film with 'South Park' creators Trey Parker and Matt Stone, and...
Seth Meyers Says Every 'SNL' Episode Ever Has Had Bad Sketches — Except One
PUBLISHED Apr 10, 2024
Everybody loves to complain that 'Saturday Night Live' isn't as funny as it used to be, but, according to former cast member and head writer...
Joel McHale Gave Conan O'Brien a Crossbow
PUBLISHED Apr 10, 2024
Intruders, beware: Conan O'Brien is armed to the teeth! The comedian and TV/podcast host has revealed that he's the proud owner of a real...
Scott Aukerman and Paul F. Tompkins Announce 'Comedy Bang! Bang!' North American Tour
PUBLISHED Apr 9, 2024
It's a known fact that podcast enjoyers also seem to enjoy the experience of listening to them live. Scott Aukerman, host of the long-runni...