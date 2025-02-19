While he awaits the return of R-rated comedy films to the big screen, Judd Apatow has shared he's at work on a documentary about the late Norm Macdonald.

Apatow made the reveal on Instagram, calling out to followers for Macdonald-related material that could be featured in the Netflix production.

"We need your photos and videos of Norm Macdonald for a documentary we are creating for @netflix," Apatow wrote.

"If you just know about any interviews or interesting videos you think we may not have heard about or be able to find ourselves — that would also be very helpful. Or just tell us your favourite Norm moments. The link is in the bio link tree. Thank you!!!"

Macdonald passed away in 2021 following a nine-year private battle with cancer. He was 61.

Upon Macdonald's death, Apatow wrote in tribute, "We all love him so much. He was so unique in every respect. The funniest. He left a trail of riotous anecdotes and jokes in his wake. He created so much brilliant comedy, but we needed more. What a terrible loss."

Apatow has previously worked on documentaries about comedy icons including George Carlin, Garry Shandling, Bob Newhart and Don Rickles.