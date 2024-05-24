comedy news
Nathan Fielder Was a Pouty Canuck at Playoff Game 5
PUBLISHED May 17, 2024
When he's not busy being fun, relaxed and easy-going, Nathan Fielder loves to have a bad time at sports games. At first, his sulky ways...
Adam Sandler-Led 'Happy Gilmore' Sequel Officially Ordered by Netflix
PUBLISHED May 15, 2024
Adam Sandler will soon swing into action as Happy Gilmore once again, as a hotly anticipated sequel to his 1996 comedy has been ordered by...
Conan O'Brien Dabbles in Metalcore Thanks to Ontario Band
PUBLISHED May 9, 2024
Conan O'Brien is a noted rockabilly fan who has been known to bust out his guitar from time to time — but the comedian has now made an...
John Mulaney Clarifies That Movies Aren't Made in Los Angeles: "That Is Vancouver"
PUBLISHED May 9, 2024
Many a true word is spoken in jest, and that adage certainly applies to a recent joke from comedian John Mulaney, who has commented on the...
Gary Gulman Announces Fall North American Tour
PUBLISHED May 8, 2024
Comedian Gary Gulman has announced a tour, including a string of Canadian dates this fall. The tour is in support of Gulman's debut book...
Kids in the Hall's Bruce McCulloch Plots BC Tour
PUBLISHED May 6, 2024
Kids in the Hall's Bruce McCulloch has been on a tear through the US with his one-man comedy show, Tales of Bravery & Stupidity, and now...
Jon Stewart Is "So Fucking Sick" of "Anti-Woke" Culture: "I've Lost Two Words in 35 Years"
PUBLISHED May 6, 2024
Although he recently returned to 'The Daily Show,' Jon Stewart is as tired as you are of people returning to their anti-woke talking points...
Ryan Gosling & Mikey Day Brought Beavis & Butt-Head to the 'Fall Guy' Premiere
PUBLISHED May 1, 2024
Ryan Gosling and Mikey Day weren't the only ones cracking up while portraying Beavis and Butt-Head on 'SNL' earlier this month, but the...