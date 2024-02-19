comedy features
This Funny Week in Funny Tweets: November 24, 2023
PUBLISHED Nov 24, 2023
Parallel lines, trading minds, Elon Musk invents headlines, parking spot finds, and much more from this week in funny tweets. November 17...
This Funny Week in Funny Tweets: November 17, 2023
PUBLISHED Nov 17, 2023
Going to all of garden, an old letter by Bin Laden, cooking James Harden, BC has no federal tax for carbon, and much more from this week in...
This Funny Week in Funny Tweets: November 10, 2023
PUBLISHED Nov 10, 2023
"Mid," a daughter's width, people start having kids, the "bad news" you're calling with, and much more from this week in funny tweets. Nov...
This Funny Week in Funny Tweets: November 3, 2023
PUBLISHED Nov 3, 2023
Tony Hawk's Larry David Halloween fit, a spot-on bit, a community note favourite, I have to just sit here in it, and much more from this we...
This Funny Week in Funny Tweets: October 27, 2023
PUBLISHED Oct 27, 2023
I call it politricks, "Like a Rolling Stone" kicks, a Good Fortune Burger fix, unsure if dril's story sticks, and much more from this week...
This Funny Week in Funny Tweets: October 20, 2023
PUBLISHED Oct 20, 2023
You're my only hope, Francesca Scorsese helps cinephiles cope, eating new foods is dope, Jim Jordan's told nope, and much more from this we...
Exclaim! Comics: What Could Be Spookier Than Condo Developers?
PUBLISHED Oct 19, 2023
Spooky season is here, and it's brought with it the scariest thing imaginable for Canadian city-dwellers: condo development! Elsewhere on...
This Funny Week in Funny Tweets: October 13, 2023
PUBLISHED Oct 13, 2023
October used to be cold, when Steph Tolev takes hold, never get old, $10 worth of Twitter ads sold, and much more from this week in funny t...