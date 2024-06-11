Exclaim! Comics: A Summer of Moshing, Crowd Surfing and Music Festivals

Illustration: Fiona Smyth

BY Exclaim! StaffPublished Jun 11, 2024

Summer — it's the perfect time to sit in the park with an iced coffee and read the funny pages. Exclaim! has readers covered with our Summer 2024 issue, on newsstands now. Check out this month's comics below, touching on topics like mosh pit etiquette at a PUP show, melty popsicles and Michael Jordan's music festival. Pick up an IRL copy now in our latest issue.

San Clairo Air Musicfest by chaddy-ann newton

SanClairoAirMusicfest.jpg

TsuShiMaMiRe and Guitar Wolf by Joseph Starkey

Exclaim Comics May 2024 Square.jpg

Mosh Basics by Jenelle Lewis

mosh-basics.png

Cheezies by Fiona Smyth cheezies-summer-2024.jpg

