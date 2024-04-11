The 'Scary Movie' Franchise Is Being Rebooted

Over a decade on from the fifth (and seemingly final) Scary Movie film hitting the big screen, the horror spoof film franchise will now be revived.

Variety reports that Paramount Pictures has announced it is partnering with producer Neal H. Moritz to reanimate the Scary Movie franchise to skewer the horror hits of recent years.

The site notes that the first entry in the revived Scary Movie series will go into production this fall, with a release date expected for 2025. Variety notes that Miramax, the studio behind the original Scary Movie franchise, will finance the production.

Moritz's recent production credits include work on franchises like Fast & Furious and Sonic the Hedgehog.

The original Scary Movie series featured five films. The first two entries were directed by Keenan Ivory Wayans, while David Zucker directed the third and fourth instalments. The fifth Scary Movie film was helmed by director Malcolm D. Lee.

