Russell Brand Asks Fans for Financial Support Following YouTube Channel Demonetization

After multiple sexual assault allegations came to light against Russell Brand last week, the comedian's tour was postponed, and his book deal was suspended. His YouTube channel with 6.6 million followers was also demonetized, and the comedian has since asked fans to support him financially via the Canadian-founded video platform Rumble.
A joint investigation by British newspapers The Times and The Sunday Times, as well as Channel 4's Dispatches documentarians, saw the actor accused of sexually assaulting four women (one of whom was reportedly 16 years old at the time) in alleged incidents that took place between 2006 and 2013. He had posted a YouTube video denying the allegations before the report was even published, and the platform demonetized his channel for violating its policies after the story broke.
Yesterday (September 25), Brand did a livestream on Rumble entitled, "Are we being silenced? The battle for free speech," where he encouraged his followers to give his "independent voice" some direct monetary support.
"If you're watching this on YouTube or anywhere else, eventually you're going to have to click the link in the description and join us over on Rumble," Brand told viewers [via NME], urging them to become paying subscribers at an annual cost of $60 USD. "If you can become a supporter, it's the only way that you can back our independent voice at a time when it's obviously being challenged."
He also claimed to be the "victim of a conspiracy," citing "an apparent concerted effort by legacy media — and now, the state and big tech — to silence independent media voices."
Despite a written request from Dame Caroline Dinenage, chair of the UK House of Commons media committee, Rumble has refused to demonetize Brand's content on its platform.
"While Rumble obviously deplores sexual assault, rape, and all serious crimes, and believes that both alleged victims and the accused are entitled to a full and serious investigation, it is vital to note that recent allegations against Russell Brand have nothing to do with the content on Rumble's platform," chief executive Chris Pavlovski said in a statement that "emphatically rejected" the UK parliament's demands. "Although it may be politically and socially easier for Rumble to join a cancel culture mob, doing so would be a violation of our company's values and mission."
A joint investigation by British newspapers The Times and The Sunday Times, as well as Channel 4's Dispatches documentarians, saw the actor accused of sexually assaulting four women (one of whom was reportedly 16 years old at the time) in alleged incidents that took place between 2006 and 2013. He had posted a YouTube video denying the allegations before the report was even published, and the platform demonetized his channel for violating its policies after the story broke.
Yesterday (September 25), Brand did a livestream on Rumble entitled, "Are we being silenced? The battle for free speech," where he encouraged his followers to give his "independent voice" some direct monetary support.
"If you're watching this on YouTube or anywhere else, eventually you're going to have to click the link in the description and join us over on Rumble," Brand told viewers [via NME], urging them to become paying subscribers at an annual cost of $60 USD. "If you can become a supporter, it's the only way that you can back our independent voice at a time when it's obviously being challenged."
He also claimed to be the "victim of a conspiracy," citing "an apparent concerted effort by legacy media — and now, the state and big tech — to silence independent media voices."
Despite a written request from Dame Caroline Dinenage, chair of the UK House of Commons media committee, Rumble has refused to demonetize Brand's content on its platform.
"While Rumble obviously deplores sexual assault, rape, and all serious crimes, and believes that both alleged victims and the accused are entitled to a full and serious investigation, it is vital to note that recent allegations against Russell Brand have nothing to do with the content on Rumble's platform," chief executive Chris Pavlovski said in a statement that "emphatically rejected" the UK parliament's demands. "Although it may be politically and socially easier for Rumble to join a cancel culture mob, doing so would be a violation of our company's values and mission."