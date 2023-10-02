Russell Brand Facing Second Police Investigation in UK

Russell Brand is being investigated by a second police force in the UK following multiple sexual assault allegations made against him last month.
The BBC reports that Brand is under investigation by Thames Valley Police in relation to reports of "harassment and stalking," after a woman contacted the force two weeks ago with "new information" in the case.
The broadcaster notes that the woman reported her allegations to Thames Valley Police "numerous times between 2018 and 2022," though "no further action was taken" by the force.
Confirming to the BBC that they were looking into the new information, Thames Valley Police shared it "would be inappropriate to comment on an ongoing investigation."
Last month, Brand was accused of sexually assaulting four women — one of whom was reportedly 16 years old at the time — between 2006 and 2013. The allegations were made as part of Russell Brand: In Plain Sight: Dispatches, a joint investigative documentary between Channel 4's Dispatches and British newspapers The Times and The Sunday Times.
Brand has denied the allegations, claiming that all of the relationships were consensual. After the actor/comedian had a tour postponed, a book deal suspended, and his YouTube channel demonetized, he encouraged fans to support him financially.
Following the allegations, Brand has claimed to be the "victim of a conspiracy," pointing to "an apparent concerted effort by legacy media — and now, the state and big tech — to silence independent media voices." High-profile defenders of Brand have echoed similar beliefs in the time since, including a number of right-wing conspiracy theorists.
