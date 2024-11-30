Remember how a Conservative morning show was duped by a punk rock prank caller back in 2021? Turns out that the culprit is still at large, and has now turned to all your ska favourites for his exploits.

Visual artist Rob Dobi, who proved himself a consummate punk pro with his last joke dial, found himself calling into an internet radio show broadcasting from Jacksonville, NC, to spread some American Thanksgiving cheer.

For Dobi, that involves shoehorning a who's-who of ska and ska punk bands into a spiel about his Thanksgiving plans.

"We're going to have a lot of pietasters at our house," Dobi told the hosts, reminiscing about how he spent last year's meal seated with Big D and the kids table.

"But we got a lot of my famous leftover crack pie, which everyone was raving about," he added to a laugh from one host. "I almost became a choking victim, I ate so much."

In his three minutes of airtime, Dobi also works in Operation Ivy, Sublime, No Doubt, Less Than Jake, Jeff Rosenstock, and even Skankin' Pickle. Bear witness to his artistry in the player below.