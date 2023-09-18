Pete Davidson Adds Toronto Date to Fall Tour

Pete Davidson — a.k.a. Mr. Steal Yo Girl — is currently in the middle of his first comedy tour since entering inpatient treatment earlier this summer. In addition to a previously announced Canadian stop in Windsor with John Mulaney, the Saturday Night Live alum will now also be performing in Toronto this November.
After hitting the road last month, Davidson's next show is scheduled for September 20 in San Francisco. The Pete Davidson Live tour will make its way to Canada in November, with a John & Pete show at the Colosseum in Windsor on November 10 and a solo Davidson set at Toronto's Elgin Theatre on November 11.
Tickets for the Toronto date go on sale this Friday (September 22) at 10 a.m. ET, with presale access beginning on Wednesday (September 20).
Check out the comic's itinerary below.
Pete Davidson 2023 Tour Dates:
09/20 San Francisco, CA - The Masonic
09/23 Las Vegas, NV - The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas
09/27 El Cajon, CA - The Magnolia
09/28 El Cajon, CA - The Magnolia
09/29 Anaheim, CA - City National Grove of Anaheim
10/06 Gary, IN - Hard Rock Live Northern Indiana *
10/17 Columbus, OH - Southern Theatre
10/19 Detroit, MI - The Fillmore Detroit
10/20 Grand Rapids, MI - GLC Live at 20 Monroe
10/21 Kalamazoo, MI - Kalamazoo State Theatre
11/10 Windsor, ON - The Colosseum *
11/11 Toronto, ON - Elgin Theatre
11/18 Redbank, NJ - Hackensack Meridian Health Theatre at Count Basie Center
11/19 Englewood, NJ - Bergen Performing Arts Center
* with John Mulaney
