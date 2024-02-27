Pete Davidson Brings His Prehab Tour to Niagara Falls

Pete Davidson will move from the screen to the stage with a new standup comedy tour, which includes a lone stop in Canada.

Beginning next month, Davidson's Prehab Tour will take him to theatres and casinos around the continent, including Fallsview Casino in Niagara Falls, ON.

Davidson will bring his tour to the OLG Stage at Fallsview Casino on June 8 for an evening that could include tales like the time he was high on ketamine at Aretha Franklin's funeral, his reaction to being immortalized in plastic and select gems from all his time on SNL.

Tickets for his performance go on sale March 1 at 10 a.m. local time, with further details available via Ticketmaster.

In 2023, Davidson created, executive produced, wrote and starred in Peacock comedy-drama series Bupkis, which has been renewed for a second season. He also held film roles in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, Fast X and Transformers: Rise of the Beasts.