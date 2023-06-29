Pete Davidson Enters Treatment for Ongoing Mental Health Struggles: Report

Pete Davidson has entered a rehabilitation facility to address ongoing mental health struggles.
A preliminary report from Page Six that has since been confirmed by People notes the Saturday Night Live alumni is addressing issues related to post-traumatic stress disorder and his prior borderline personality disorder diagnosis.
People cites a source close to Davidson who says, "Pete will often check himself into rehab to work on these issues. His friends and family have been supportive during this time."
It was reported last August that Davidson sought trauma therapy in response to ongoing harassment surrounding his relationship with Kim Kardashian.
Davidson has long been open about his mental health struggles. Speaking about his diagnosis with borderline personality disorder with Variety in 2021, he shared, "I was always just so confused all the time, and just thought something was wrong, and didn't know how to deal with it. Then, when somebody finally tells you, the weight of the world feels lifted off your shoulders."
Discussing depression in a 2020 interview with Charlemagne tha God, Davidson explained, "I'm always depressed, all the time. I have to constantly bring myself out of it. I wake up depressed, but now I know my steps. I have to go outside and be in sun for a little bit, or go for a walk. It's all just programming yourself to trick your brain."
He continued, "My rock bottom is when people are scared for my life and I have to go away, and then I have to bring myself back up again. I think I've hit it a few times. As long as you're around good, supportive people, and if you're strong enough, you'll be able to get out of it."
Davidson's June has seen him charged with reckless driving and feud with PETA, and we wish him well in his recovery.
This month also saw Davidson lend his voice to Transformers: Rise of the Beasts.
A preliminary report from Page Six that has since been confirmed by People notes the Saturday Night Live alumni is addressing issues related to post-traumatic stress disorder and his prior borderline personality disorder diagnosis.
People cites a source close to Davidson who says, "Pete will often check himself into rehab to work on these issues. His friends and family have been supportive during this time."
It was reported last August that Davidson sought trauma therapy in response to ongoing harassment surrounding his relationship with Kim Kardashian.
Davidson has long been open about his mental health struggles. Speaking about his diagnosis with borderline personality disorder with Variety in 2021, he shared, "I was always just so confused all the time, and just thought something was wrong, and didn't know how to deal with it. Then, when somebody finally tells you, the weight of the world feels lifted off your shoulders."
Discussing depression in a 2020 interview with Charlemagne tha God, Davidson explained, "I'm always depressed, all the time. I have to constantly bring myself out of it. I wake up depressed, but now I know my steps. I have to go outside and be in sun for a little bit, or go for a walk. It's all just programming yourself to trick your brain."
He continued, "My rock bottom is when people are scared for my life and I have to go away, and then I have to bring myself back up again. I think I've hit it a few times. As long as you're around good, supportive people, and if you're strong enough, you'll be able to get out of it."
Davidson's June has seen him charged with reckless driving and feud with PETA, and we wish him well in his recovery.
This month also saw Davidson lend his voice to Transformers: Rise of the Beasts.