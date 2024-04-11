Comedy Film from Kendrick Lamar, 'South Park' Creators Set for 2025 Release

In 2022, it was revealed that Kendrick Lamar was at work on a new comedy film with South Park creators Trey Parker and Matt Stone, and the project has now received a release date.

Variety reports that the live-action film, produced by Parker, Stone, Lamar and his pgLang co-founder Dave Free, will arrive in theatres July 4, 2025.

Apart from the involvement of those four names, and that it was written by Vernon Chatman, little else is known about the film.

A synopsis accompanying the 2022 announcement of the film reads as follows:

The film will depict the past and present coming to a head when a young [B]lack man who is interning as a slave reenactor at a living history museum discovers that his white girlfriend's ancestors once owned his.

Speaking at CinemaCon today, Paramount Pictures CEO Brian Robbins said of the film [via Variety], "This script is one of the funniest and most original scripts we've ever read and it's certain to create some fireworks."

Last year, Parker and Stone's art was imitated by life in Ottawa, ON. Lamar, meanwhile, recently made headlines for taking lyrical shots at Drake and J. Cole.