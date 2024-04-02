John Mulaney Told People He Wanted to Be a Sex Therapist as a Kid

I once referred to John Mulaney as a disgraced former wife guy and I think it made at least one person laugh, and I'm not the type who can resist beating a dead horse. But the truth is, although the comedian may now be divorced and the father of someone else's child, I want to believe he still has some wife guy in him, because he can admittedly still be funny — and apparently he kind of always has been.

Mulaney will be the guest star on an upcoming standalone episode of the Netflix series My Next Guest Needs No Introduction with David Letterman, and a new preview clip sees him explaining to host David Letterman that he was five years old when he started telling adults he wanted to be a sex therapist when he grew up. The comedian remembered testing out the bit at the parties his dad's law firm would throw.

"I'd walk up to his different partners and I'd go, 'I'm gonna be a sex therapist,'" Mulaney told Letterman. "And they'd go, 'What?' And I'd go, 'Sex is an experience of life. It brings joy to the body.' I'd just repeat things Dr. Ruth [Westheimer] said."

He added, "I think I knew, 'It's funny that you're five, holding a Schweppes, walkin' around..."

The new standalone episode of My Next Guest Needs No Introduction with David Letterman will be available to stream on April 30. Watch the sneak peek clip below.