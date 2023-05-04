Foo Fighters, Jennifer Coolidge Were Heading for 'SNL' Before Writers' Strike

With the Writers Guild of America strike in full effect, Pete Davidson's return to Saturday Night Live on May 6 with Lil Uzi Vert was unfortunately among the more immediate late-night TV cuts, and the beginning of the comedy staple's indefinite mid-season hiatus.
We're learning now, as per a report from EW, that Davidson's cancelled appearance was just the tip of the iceberg.
White Lotus fan-favourite Jennifer Coolidge was reportedly set to host with musical guests Foo Fighters — fresh off the announcement of their first new album following the death of drummer Taylor Hawkins — for the Season 48 finale in May.
What's more, ahead of the Succession series finale at the end of this month, star Kieran Culkin would have hosted May 13's episode alongside musical guest, Labrinth, of Euphoria soundtrack fame.
It remains unclear if SNL will have a chance to return ahead of its season finale as the writers' strike rages on, but perhaps remembering the consequences of the last WGA strike 15 years ago should be enough to motivate the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers to bend to writers' demands for better residuals pay amid the streaming era.
Until more is known, the final episode of Season 48 remains April 15's with Ana de Armas and Karol G.
