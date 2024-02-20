Exclaim! Comics: I Hate AI and Love Pareidolia

I hate AI! But I am powerless before a cute toy. In the latest edition of the Exclaim! comics page, we've got a robot puppy, the magical phenomenon known as "pareidolia," a sweet bug encounter, and illustrated concert reviews of Empanadas Ilegales and Legowelt.
See the comics below, or grab a hard copy in the March 2024 issue of Exclaim!, on newsstands now.
Cheezies by Fiona Smyth
I Don't Hate U — AI by JBone
Empanadas Ilegales by Joseph Starkey
Legowelt by Joseph Starkey
You're So Cute by Anya Bakul