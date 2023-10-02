Become a Pranking Pro with Eric Andre's New Book of 'Dumb Ideas'

Through six seasons of his beloved talk show, and one feature film in Bad Trip, Eric Andre has firmly established himself as an elite prankster, and he'll now dig into his history of practical joking in a new book.
Andre will share Dumb Ideas — co-authored with longtime collaborator Dan Curry, the head writer and executive producer of The Eric Andre Show and cowriter of Bad Trip — on November 14 via Simon & Schuster.
Said to be "an essential manual for getting a laugh out of friends, family, and complete strangers — and staying out of jail while doing it," Dumb Ideas finds Andre and Curry "[revealing] the secret fuel behind their surrealistic prank machine," while also packing in photos and a "foreblurb" authored by Jack Black.
Andre previously spoke with Exclaim! about his particular approach to pranking, sharing, "You don't always knock it out of the park, and you're just throwing spaghetti at the wall sometimes to see what sticks. But there's never malicious intent. I'm never trying to be mean, or trying to punch down. I only want to be absurd and surreal, and I'm just trying to distort people's reality in order to blow their mind."
The 224-page is also said to include behind-the-scenes stories of classic pranks from The Eric Andre Show and Bad Trip, tales of "exclusive never-before-filmed pranks deemed too hot for TV," and pranks you can even try out yourself, including "Jell-O Surprise," "Benadryl Steaks," "Amateur Graverobber" and one simply called "The Jim Morrison."
Dumb Ideas is now available for pre-order.
Last month, Andre shared an update on his racial profiling lawsuit against Georgia's Clayton County Police Department.
Last month, Andre shared an update on his racial profiling lawsuit against Georgia's Clayton County Police Department.