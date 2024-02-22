Colman Domingo
Ethan Coen’s 'Drive-Away Dolls' Needs His Co-Driver
Directed by Ethan Coen
PUBLISHED Feb 22, 2024
Few writer-directors — or in this case, writer-director duos — have a voice as distinct as Joel and Ethan Coen, a.k.a. the Coen Brothers...
'The Color Purple' Is a Vivid Depiction of Resilience
Directed by Blitz Bazawule
PUBLISHED Dec 19, 2023
In 1967, Malcolm X famously declared, "The most disrespected person in America is the Black woman. The most unprotected person in America i...
Colman Domingo Talks Allegedly Toxic 'Euphoria' Set: "That's Just a Normal Work Day. Be a Professional"
PUBLISHED Nov 27, 2023
Euphoria's second season dropped last year, and around that time, allegations began swirling that the set of Sam Levinson's teens-on-drugs...
'Rustin' Takes Steps to Right a Historical Wrong
Directed by George C. Wolfe
PUBLISHED Nov 3, 2023
Among the list of civil rights leaders and activists from the '60s and '70s, Bayard Rustin's name is not one that comes up often. Practical...
'Transformers: Rise of the Beasts' Sinks into Incoherence
Directed by Steven Caple Jr.
PUBLISHED Jun 26, 2023
There's a moment in the third act of Transformers: Rise of the Beasts where the bad guys have taken possession of the transwarp key (the ce...
The New 'Candyman' Misses the Point
Directed by Nia DaCosta
PUBLISHED Aug 31, 2021
It's impossible not to compare Candyman to its source material — Bernard Rose's 1992 film of the same name — especially since it's a sequel...
'Zola' Is a Wild Ride That Matches the Intensity of the Twitter Thread That Inspired It
Directed By Janicza Bravo
PUBLISHED Jun 30, 2021
The journey of Zola from 148-tweet thread to A24 buzz film is oddly fitting. James Franco was originally set to direct and produce A'Ziah K...
Watch the New Trailer for Jordan Peele's 'Candyman'
PUBLISHED Jun 23, 2021
After several COVID-related delays, Candyman is finally coming to theatres. The Jordan Peele-produced and Nia DaCosta-directed "spiritual s...