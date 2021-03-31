Colman Domingo
A24's New 'Zola' Trailer Brings That Viral Twitter Thread to Life
PUBLISHED Mar 31, 2021
A24 has released the official trailer for Zola — the movie based on that infamous Twitter thread about an ill-fated road trip to Florida....
Watch the Trailer for the 'Euphoria' Holiday Episode
PUBLISHED Nov 30, 2020
While the second season of HBO's Euphoria won't begin production until next year, the network has followed up on its promise to release spe...
Watch the Trailer for Chadwick Boseman's Final Movie
PUBLISHED Oct 19, 2020
Chadwick Boseman passed away earlier this year, but he left behind one last film in Ma Rainey's Black Bottom. Ahead of its arrival on Netfl...
Natalie Portman's 'Lucy in the Sky' Flounders on the Launchpad
Directed by Noah Hawley
PUBLISHED Oct 4, 2019
Lucy in the Sky isn't about an astronaut; it's about a selfish jerk going through an existential crisis. And even though this story of a NA...