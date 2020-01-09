Wavelength
Toronto's Wavelength Winter Festival Reveals 20th Anniversary Lineup
PUBLISHED Jan 9, 2020
Toronto's Wavelength Winter Festival is celebrating its 20th anniversary this year, and today organizers have unveiled the 2020 lineup. Ta...
AfrotroniX Added to Toronto's Wavelength Festival
PUBLISHED Jul 9, 2019
AfrotroniX is joining Toronto's Wavelength Summer Music & Art Festival. Following an initial lineup reveal, organizers made the announcem...
Wavelength Gets Milk & Bone, Cadence Weapon, Fet.Nat for Summer Festival
PUBLISHED May 28, 2019
After four years of music-making as Camp Wavelength, Toronto's Wavelength Music has rebranded its summertime festival, and organizers have...
Jessy Lanza
Camp Wavelength, Toronto ON, August 18
PUBLISHED May 2, 2019
If Jessy Lanza came into her own in the shadows of darkened stages, relentless touring and gigging has banished that persona to a distant m...
Wavelength Winter Festival Unveils 2019 Lineup
PUBLISHED Jan 8, 2019
Toronto's Wavelength Winter Festival is set to return for another year, and organizers have revealed the initial lineup for the 2019 event....
Wavelength's Jonny Dovercourt Reinstated as Artistic Director
PUBLISHED Aug 31, 2018
Jonny Bunce — better known in the Toronto music community as "Jonny Dovercourt" — has been reinstated as the artistic director of Wavelengt...
Wavelength's Artistic Director Jonny Dovercourt Steps Down Following Abuse Allegations
PUBLISHED Jul 5, 2018
The co-founder and artistic director of Toronto's Wavelength Music Festival is stepping down following recent allegations of abuse that hav...
PLAZAS
The Garrison, Toronto ON, February 16
PUBLISHED May 18, 2018
As doors still welcomed new arrivals at Wavelength's freshly rebranded Winter Festival, Toronto-via-Vancouver performer Savana Salloum-Hedg...