Shortly after releasing their breakout album Girl with Fish in 2023, feeble little horse cancelled their tour with a statement that made it sound like the band were going on hiatus. That has since been rectified as they've been playing shows again since last year, and now, they have a new track to show for it.

"This Is Real" is a sum of many parts, fluctuating between screams, fuzz, and a fluttering end that softly wraps it up. Listen to it below.

"I think it's important that this song is released to turn the page, but also to enjoy the product of sitting with something for a record​ breaking amount of time for us as a band," singer Lydia Slocum said in a press release. "We wrote our past 2 albums with this indescribable urgency, and I think ​'This Is Real​' happened while the burner was turned to low if that makes sense."

As for what "This Is Real" says about the band's next album, she continued, "I wouldn't say this track can function as a prophecy for what our sound will become for the next album, but it's become something no other song will ever quite compare to."