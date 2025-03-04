Soul and Funk
SHEBAD Book North American Spring Tour
PUBLISHED Mar 4, 2025
After bringing the house down at the Great Hall in Toronto on the final night of Exclaim!'s Class of 2025 concert series in January, Guelph...
My Son the Hurricane Ready New Album 'Yesterday, Today, and Tomorrow,' Plot North American Tour
PUBLISHED Feb 28, 2025
My Son the Hurricane have detailed their fourth studio album. The 14-piece brass-funk unit will share 'Yesterday, Today, and Tomorrow' on...
Dreamer Isioma Maps Out North American Tour
PUBLISHED Feb 28, 2025
Ahead of the release of their forthcoming new album 'StarX Lover' this spring, Nigerian-American singer-songwriter Dreamer Isioma has...
Mereba's 'The Breeze Grew a Fire' Is a Breath of Fresh Air
Exclaim! Staff Picks
PUBLISHED Feb 18, 2025
Singer-songwriter, producer and rapper Mereba's idiosyncratic, vibe-y songs often have a breezy quality to them, so it's quite fitting that...
Tanika Charles Details New Album 'Reasons to Stay,' Shares Lead Single
PUBLISHED Feb 5, 2025
Toronto soul singer-songwriter Tanika Charles has announced her forthcoming fourth studio album, previewed today by the new single "Don't...
Yola Calls Dan Auerbach's Easy Eye Sound Label "Cookie-Cutter Bullshit"
PUBLISHED Jan 17, 2025
Ushering in a new era of artistry today with new EP 'My Way,' British singer-songwriter Yola is reflecting on times she felt her way of...
Butcher Brown Write 'Letters from the Atlantic' on New Album
PUBLISHED Jan 15, 2025
Butcher Brown have detailed a new album. The Virginia-raised outfit will share 'Letters From the Atlantic' on March 28 via...
Smino Schedules 2025 North American Tour
PUBLISHED Dec 10, 2024
Fresh off the release of his new album 'Maybe in Nirvana,' the St. Louis, MO-born rapper Smino has announced his Kountry Kousins Tour — a...