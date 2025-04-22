Behind the upcoming release of their new album Flowers (out June 27 via Dead Oceans), Durand Jones & the Indications have announced their most expansive North American tour to date, with a trio of Canadian gigs set to take place in Vancouver, Toronto and Montreal this fall.

With support from the Psycodelics at the majority of the performances, the tour kicks off on September 11 in Phoenix, AZ. The trio will make their first venture to Canada at the end of the following month, crossing over the border to perform at Vancouver's Commodore Ballroom on October 28.

After a handful of stateside concerts, Jones & the Indications return to Canadian soil to play the Concert Hall in Toronto on November 7 and Montreal's Beanfield Theatre on November 8. From there, they'll wrap the run back in the US with a final appearance in Dallas, TX, on November 16.

Tickets go on sale to the general public this Friday (April 25), following presales, which begin today in select markets. Check out the full schedule of dates below, as well as more upcoming shows by way of Exclaim!'s Canadian concert listings.



Durand Jones & the Indications 2025 Tour Dates:

09/11 Phoenix, AZ - The Van Buren *

09/12 Flagstaff, AZ - Orpheum Theater *

09/13 Abiquiú, NM - Blossoms & Bones

09/15 San Antonio, TX - Aztec Theatre *

09/16 Austin, TX - Stubb's Waller Creek Amphitheater *

09/18 Atlanta, GA - Variety Playhouse *

09/19 Nashville, TN - Brooklyn Bowl *

09/21 Washington, DC - 9:30 Club *

09/23 Philadelphia, PA - Union Transfer *

09/26 Boston, MA - Citizens House of Blues *

09/27 New York, NY - Webster Hall *

09/30 Indianapolis, IN - HI-FI Annex *

10/01 Chicago, IL - The Salt Shed *

10/03 Englewood, CO - Gothic Theatre *

10/04 Fort Collins, CO - Washington's *

10/05 Salt Lake City, UT - The Depot *

10/07 Oakland, CA - Fox Theater *

10/10 Los Angeles, CA - The Greek Theatre *

10/11 Las Vegas, NV - Brooklyn Bowl *

10/23 Del Mar, CA - The Sound *

10/24 Sacramento, CA - Channel 24 *

10/27 Portland, OR - Crystal Ballroom *

10/28 Vancouver, BC - Commodore Ballroom *

10/29 Seattle, WA - Showbox SoDo *

10/31 Boise, ID - Knitting Factory *

11/01 Bozeman, MT - The ELM *

11/03 Minneapolis, MN - First Avenue *

11/04 Milwaukee, WI - Turner Hall Ballroom *

11/05 Detroit, MI - Saint Andrew's Hall *

11/07 Toronto, ON - The Concert Hall *

11/08 Montreal, QC - Beanfield Theatre *

11/09 South Burlington, VT - Higher Ground Ballroom *

11/11 Columbus, OH - Newport Music Hall *

11/12 Asheville, NC - The Orange Peel *

11/14 New Orleans, LA - Tipitina's *

11/15 Houston, TX - The Heights Theater *

11/16 Dallas, TX - House of Blues *

* with the Psycodelics