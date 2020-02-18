Obey Convention
Halifax's EVERYSEEKER Shares Initial 2020 Lineup
PUBLISHED Feb 18, 2020
The Halifax festival formerly known as OBEY Convention officially rebranded as EVERYSEEKER last month, and organizers have now shared a pre...
OBEY Convention Issues Apology Following Julius Eastman Event
PUBLISHED Jun 5, 2019
Days after wrapping up its 2019 edition, Halifax's OBEY Convention festival has issued a public apology in the wake of racial slurs being u...
Halifax's OBEY Convention Sent Cease-and-Desist by Shepard Fairey
PUBLISHED May 27, 2019
Days ahead of kicking off their 2019 edition, organizers behind Halifax's OBEY Convention have revealed that this year's fest will be the l...
Halifax's OBEY Convention Adds Kelly Moran, JustJohn & Dom Dias to 2019 Fest
PUBLISHED Mar 12, 2019
Having already revealed a portion of their 2019 lineup last month, organizers behind Halifax's OBEY Convention have made some more musical...
Halifax's OBEY Convention Shares Initial 2019 Lineup
PUBLISHED Feb 5, 2019
Halifax's OBEY Convention will return to the city this May, and organizers have now shared the initial lineup for the fest's 12th instalmen...
Un Blonde / Anaïs Maviel / Markus Floats
OBEY Convention, Halifax NS, May 27
PUBLISHED May 28, 2018
A wide number of weird and wonderful instruments take the stage during Halifax's OBEY Convention each year, but Sunday night's finale show...
Pharmakon / Vile Creature
OBEY Convention, Halifax NS, May 26
PUBLISHED May 27, 2018
The current incarnation of Halifax's Seahorse Tavern lives in the basement of the Marquee Club, a venue space that previously went by the n...
Halifax's OBEY Convention Shares Full 2018 Lineup
PUBLISHED Apr 3, 2018
After giving festivalgoers a sneak peek at their lineup back in February, organizers behind Halifax's OBEY Convention have now lifted the c...