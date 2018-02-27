Obey Convention
Halifax's OBEY Convention Reveals Initial 2018 Lineup
PUBLISHED Feb 27, 2018
Halifax's OBEY Convention is set to take over the city for its 11th year this May, and ahead of time, organizers behind the fest have revea...
Kara-Lis Coverdale
Paul O'Regan Hall, Halifax NS, May 28
PUBLISHED May 29, 2017
The right show at the right time in the right place can work quiet wonders. In this case, it was Montreal's Kara-Lis Coverdale performing a...
Xylouris White
Halifax Music Co-Cop, Halifax NS, May 27
PUBLISHED May 28, 2017
Drummer Jim White is a marvel to observe. Known to most as the drummer for Australian instrumentalists Dirty Three, here he is paired with...
Xuan Ye
Halifax Music Co-Cop, Halifax NS, May 27
PUBLISHED May 28, 2017
A quick spin through composer/performer Xuan Ye's website affirms her very broad and ever-changing approach to audio and visual expression....
Fet.Nat
Marquee Ballroom, Halifax NS, May 27
PUBLISHED May 28, 2017
Where to start? Well you have a band that slap-chops together a musical slaw that is equal parts funk rhythm and vintage Skin Graft/Ampheta...
MAJE
Marquee Ballroom, Halifax NS, May 27
PUBLISHED May 28, 2017
A hip-hop artist hailing from the burg of East Preston on the outskirts of Halifax, MAJE does not lack in affability and easy charm. His ob...
Moor Mother
Seahorse Tavern, Halifax NS, May 26
PUBLISHED May 27, 2017
Philadelphia's Camae Ayewa demands attention. And respect. With an introduction delivered over a stomach-curdling drone that suggests, "if...
Uniform
Marquee Ballroom, Halifax NS, May 26
PUBLISHED May 27, 2017
What if someone gave Godflesh as much PCP as they could handle? This is a question NYC's Uniform have decided to answer. With a drum machin...