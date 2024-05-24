Latest Coverage
"Turn it up" with PinkPantheress's New Track
PUBLISHED May 24, 2024
Ahead of her next collaboration with Kaytranada, Pinkpantheress has shared the standalone single "Turn it up."The singer and producer's...
Hear the Week's Best New Canadian Music: Softcult, Nemahsis, Wyatt C. Louis, Nelly Furtado
PUBLISHED May 24, 2024
We were just reflecting on our favourite albums not on streaming services, so in that spirit... how 'bout a playlist? Because it's still...
Morgan Spurlock, Director of 'Super Size Me,' Dead at 53
PUBLISHED May 24, 2024
Morgan Spurlock, the documentary filmmaker known for taking on McDonald's with 2004's Super Size Me, has died at the age of 53 due to cance...
Bring Me the Horizon Finally Release Delayed Album 'POST HUMAN: NeX GEn'
PUBLISHED May 24, 2024
Bring Me the Horizon had initially planned their album 'POST HUMAN: NeX GEn' for September 15 of last year, but the band delayed it. Now, it...
Watch the Beaches Cover Djo's "End of Beginning" for 'Like a Version'
PUBLISHED May 24, 2024
The Beaches are currently on their victory lap after winning the JUNO Award for Group of the Year, and this has now brought them to...
Five Must-See Acts at Hillside Festival 2024
PUBLISHED May 24, 2024
Happy Hillside! Guelph, ON's much-loved Hillside Festival is back this year with more stellar artists, high-sun lake swims and impeccable v...
Five Must-See Acts at Ontario's Springtide Music Festival 2024
PUBLISHED May 24, 2024
Since launching in 2018, Springtide Music Festival has brought a cavalcade of artists to Uxbridge, ON, ushering in the summer with sounds f...
The Beach Boys' Disney+ Doc Is a Puff Piece That Skips the Interesting Bits
Directed by Frank Marshall and Thom Zimny
PUBLISHED May 24, 2024
The Beach Boys were one of the definitive pop groups of the '60s, but while their surviving peers are stadium superstars, the Beach Boys...