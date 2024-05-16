features
Five Must-See Artists at the 2024 Canmore Folk Music Festival
PUBLISHED May 16, 2024
Claiming the title of Alberta's longest-running folk music festival, the Canmore Folk Music Festival is gorgeously situated in the Rocky...
Streaming Must-Sees (and Must-Skips) in May 2024
PUBLISHED May 16, 2024
Every now and then the internet's hype for someone or something proves extremely warranted. The explosive love for Conan O'Brien upon the...
8 Emerging Canadian Artists You Need to Hear in May 2024
PUBLISHED May 15, 2024
We're about a month out from the summer solstice, but it's starting to feel like summer's already here — beers and beaches and sunburns...
A Guide for #BootsBound Country Fans Heading to Boots and Hearts 2024
PUBLISHED May 15, 2024
Boots and Hearts is not only Canada's largest country music festival, it's grown to become the one of the country's biggest music events...
Five Must-See Acts at Ontario's Paris Drinks Fest
PUBLISHED May 15, 2024
Who's thirsty for some great music? Paris, ON — located close to Brantford, less than an hour outside of Hamilton — is home to Paris Drinks...
Five Must-See Acts at Vancouver's Inaugural Fest with No Name
PUBLISHED May 14, 2024
I've been through the desert to the Fest with No Name, it felt good to be in the Pacific temperate rainforest. There's a brand-new country...
A. G. Cook Revolutionized Pop Music, and Now He’s Finding New Ways to Push Its Boundaries
PUBLISHED May 14, 2024
A decade ago, British alt-indie label PC Music caused a tectonic shift in the UK underground dance scene. Spearheaded by pop music mad scie...
Owen Teague and Kevin Durand Bring Humanity to Simian Roles in 'Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes'
PUBLISHED May 13, 2024
According to Owen Teague and Kevin Durand, two actors who make their simian debut in Wes Ball's Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes, the fran...