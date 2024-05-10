features
This Funny Week in Funny Tweets: May 10, 2024
PUBLISHED May 10, 2024
Put up a fence to hide the boat from view, Macklemore dropped a song like this before you, dropping Toronto real estate value, what do we h...
The Beatles' Feature Films Ranked from Worst to Best
PUBLISHED May 10, 2024
The Beatles are back on the silver screen — or, rather, the silver stream. The 1970 film Let It Be has been lovingly restored and rerelease...
Five Must-See Acts at Victoria, BC's Wonderment 2024
PUBLISHED May 9, 2024
Produced by the Garden City Electronic Music Society (GCEMS), Wonderment has earned itself a reputation as one of British Columbia's most...
John Frusciante and Venetian Snares Say Releasing Music Is Like Sharing "Pornos of Your Sex Life"
PUBLISHED May 9, 2024
As the guitarist of the Red Hot Chili Peppers, John Frusciante has sold millions of albums and played some of the world's biggest stages...
Bibi Club's Raw Chemistry Taps Into a "More Complex Feeling Than Joy"
PUBLISHED May 8, 2024
Coursing along the north shore of the St. Lawrence River is Autoroute 40, a concrete artery between Ottawa and Quebec City. Along its run...
Frank Turner Says "Fuck That" to Becoming a Legacy Act
PUBLISHED May 7, 2024
In a recent interview, Frank Turner said that his new album, 'Undefeated,' is the best work of his career. It's a bold claim for an article...
This Funny Week in Funny Tweets: May 3, 2024
PUBLISHED May 3, 2024
Trying to request "Sledgehammer" when I'm drunk, Von ShitzinPantz stunk, testing the Cybertruck's trunk, Ant and MJ dunk, and much more fro...
Jim Gaffigan Finds Fun in the "Absurdity of Humans"
PUBLISHED May 3, 2024
During a transitional scene early on in Netflix's Unfrosted, Jerry Seinfeld's new satirical film and directorial debut about the invention...